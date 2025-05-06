Blake Lively Breaks Silence on Behind-the-Scenes Drama and Why She’s Treading Carefully with Her Next Move

Blake Lively is back in the spotlight promoting Another Simple Favor, the much-anticipated follow-up to the 2018 hit A Simple Favor, but there’s more than just red carpets and press junkets on her mind. The actress, known for her cool and commanding on-screen presence, has been navigating a very different kind of drama behind the scenes — a legal battle with her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Things took a serious turn late last year when Blake’s allegations against Baldoni became public. She accused him of inappropriate and disturbing behaviour on set, including claims of sexual harassment during the filming of the Colleen Hoover adaptation. The news sent shockwaves through Hollywood and put Blake at the centre of a controversy that quickly spilled into the court of public opinion, reported The Daily Mail.

Opening up to Seth Meyers this week, Blake admitted the past year has been nothing short of “intense,” reflecting on how difficult it’s been. Still, she expressed gratitude for having the platform to speak out. “I feel fortunate to be in a position where I can share my story,” she said, “because I know not every woman has that opportunity.”

While many rallied behind her, not all the feedback has been kind. The internet, as ever, had mixed feelings. Some users unfairly turned on the Gossip Girl star, with critics accusing her of stirring controversy and overshadowing her work. The backlash was enough to make her rethink how she approaches new projects moving forward.

Insiders say Blake has become far more selective about the roles she takes, making sure the focus stays on her craft rather than becoming another headline. With Another Simple Favor already generating buzz, it’s clear she’s aiming for a strong comeback, but one that keeps things firmly rooted in her work, not the drama.

In the original film, Blake’s role as the icy and enigmatic Emily drew praise for its stylish darkness, and fans are eager to see where her character goes next. But off screen, it’s been a different kind of mystery — one that Blake is still navigating carefully, but with purpose.

For now, she’s letting her work do the talking — and making it clear that while the past year may have been turbulent, she’s not backing down.