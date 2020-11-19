Queen of Transformation: Khloe Kardashian Accused of Having New Chin and Nose

Khloe Kardashian is facing another plastic surgery rumor after debuting a brand new face during the 2020 People’s Choice Awards.

The Good American founder won the Reality Star of 2020 for her family’s long-running show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashian.”

Overwhelmed by the support, the 36-year-old Kar-Jen member posted two selfie videos to thank her loyal fans for all the love she has received throughout the years.

In a one-minute clip, the mother-of-one looked stunning with her slick long brunette hair and neutral makeup as she took to Twitter to express her appreciation to all her fans.

This is so awkward lol but I’m only doing this because you or one person (😡😡) asked for it pic.twitter.com/KQi1uFAW7f — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 16, 2020

She mentioned that she felt “honored and grateful” as she did not expect that she would win the award. “This is so awkward, lol, but I’m only doing this because you or one person asked for it,” Khloe wrote.

In a second video, the reality star shared that she “has given so much to the show” and tried to be as open as she possibly can despite being “annihilated” or “loved” for being vocal or sharing her personal opinion.

Khloe Kardashian Surprises Fans With Pointy Chin and Nose

Unfortunately, instead of paying attention to her appreciation post, eagle-eyed critics noticed yet another transformation in her appearance as she looked “totally different” and “unrecognizable” in her clips.

“wait, bc she actually looks different in every single picture/video I see,” one wrote.

A second user said that he “missed” the old Khloe and tweeted, “I really miss Khloe #17, that was my favorite face. Something about Khloe #39 isn’t doing it for me.”

Meanwhile, an individual appears to be shocked by the reality star’s new look. “Oh my god, what on earth? She looks like a completely different person!”

While another one echoed the same sentiment and posted, “Khloe looks gorgeous, but she looks unrecognizable.”

One critic posted a savage remark and accused the “KUWTK” star of having a pointed “chin.”

“Even Arya Stark hasn’t worn as many faces as Khloe Kardashian, Khloe might be the many-faced god’s new favorite disciple, who needs a sword when you’ve got that chin,” the critic wrote together with Khloe’s previous photos for comparison.

Even Arya Stark hasn’t worn as many faces as Khloe Kardashian, khloe might be the many faced god’s new favorite disciple, who needs a sword when you’ve got that chin. pic.twitter.com/2eYz0sb6MS — Uncertified Lover Boy (@anyebe_ameh) November 17, 2020

Although she did not address the Internet’s buzz over her new look, Khloe did subtly mention that it was because of her bomb lighting called ZoomLite.

This is not the first time that Khloe has been under fire for her massive transformation.

Last May, Kris Jenner’s third child posted a photo donning a sleek back hair up in a ponytail with her smokey eyes and pouty lips.

Over the comment section, a fan asked the reality star, “Why do you look so different in all your photos?”

Khloe responded with a savage comeback and replied, “From my weekly face transplant clearly.”

The 36-year-old Kardashian kept mum about the issues regarding plastic surgeries, but she has come clean about seeking help from experts.

In one of the previous episodes of “KUWTK,” the reality star denied getting under the knife but admitted to altering her face with botox and fillers.

“I don’t know if it’s Botox or filler, [but] I did one of them, and my whole face went numb, and I could not make [an expression]. I had to dissolve everything … I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are like, in there,” she mentioned.