President Trump Stumbles Again As Health Speculation Shadows British State Visit Plans

President Donald Trump’s latest appearance has sparked renewed debate about his health after cameras caught him veering off course while making his way to Air Force One ahead of his trip to Britain. The 79-year-old president was walking from Marine One to his plane at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday when he suddenly drifted left, while First Lady Melania Trump walked in a straight line.

At one point, he strayed so far that Melania disappeared from the frame. Trump eventually made it up the steps, pausing briefly for a fist pump and his familiar pointing gestures before boarding. When asked about the footage, White House communications chief Steven Cheung fired back with a sharp retort. “You must be f—–g blind or stupid, because that was a perfect walk,” he told the Daily Beast.

This is the third time in recent weeks that Trump’s unsteady walk has attracted attention. Last month, his zig-zag movements along a red carpet he had rolled out for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska raised eyebrows. Days later, a video surfaced from a golf outing at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, where he appeared to drag his right leg while walking with former Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens and his son Kacy.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“He’s dragging that right leg again, and he can’t walk in a straight line,” Ben Meiselas of MeidasTouch commented after reviewing the clip. Observers have also noted recurring bruising on Trump’s right hand and a droop in his face, visible during a 9/11 memorial service last week.

These moments have fueled speculation about his condition, though the White House insists there is no cause for alarm. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously dismissed concerns about Trump’s hand, describing the marks as “minor soft issue irritation” caused by “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Trump was recently diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition where leg veins struggle to move blood back to the heart, leading to swelling in the lower limbs. Despite the diagnosis, White House officials continue to insist that the president remains in good health.

Meanwhile, Trump is set to begin his second state visit to Britain. He will land in London on Tuesday evening and head directly to Windsor Castle. On Wednesday, he and Melania will be welcomed with a royal salute from both Windsor Castle and the Tower of London before attending a luncheon and laying a wreath at Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb.

Later in the day, Trump will meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer and attend a state banquet with King Charles. On Thursday, he is scheduled for an official bilateral meeting at Chequers, the prime minister’s country residence.