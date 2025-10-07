“I repeat. Do not do it,” Loomer and MAGA Urge Trump to Reverse Stance on Potential Maxwell Pardon

President Donald Trump’s unexpected comments on possibly pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell have sparked widespread concern among his right-wing supporters, including prominent influencer Laura Loomer. Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking, has been a figure of intense public scrutiny, and Trump’s remarks left many questioning his stance.

During a news conference on Monday, CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins asked Trump whether he was considering a pardon for Maxwell. Trump’s response, which appeared somewhat uncertain, left open the possibility of such an action.

He suggested that he wasn’t familiar with key details of Maxwell’s case and would need to review the situation before making any decisions. “I haven’t heard the name in so long,” Trump said. “I would have to take a look at it.”

I strongly advise AGAINST anyone lobbying the Trump admin and the DOJ to Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell.



Do not do it.



I repeat. Do not do it.



There will be no coming back from that.



I repeat again. For the love of God.



Do



Not



Do



It @realDonaldTrump @JDVance @PamBondi — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 6, 2025

Trump further clarified that he would need to consult with the Department of Justice before considering a pardon. His comment raised eyebrows, especially in the context of the high-profile case and its controversial implications. CNN’s Jake Tapper, visibly taken aback, remarked, “That’s sure bizarre!” His reaction echoed the confusion many felt about Trump’s somewhat ambiguous stance on the matter.

Right-wing figures, particularly Laura Loomer, quickly voiced their concerns about the idea of Trump pardoning Maxwell. Loomer, known for her far-right views, issued a stern warning against any efforts to lobby for a pardon. On X (formerly Twitter), Loomer wrote, “I strongly advise AGAINST anyone lobbying the Trump admin and the DOJ to Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell.

This would be the absolute worst thing that could happen for the current administration and republicans in general. I agree, there will be no coming back from it. The fact that he didn’t answer with a sharp “NO” is bad enough. — Common Sense Crusader (@XCommonSenses) October 6, 2025

Do not do it. I repeat. Do not do it. There will be no coming back from that. I repeat again. For the love of God. Do Not Do It.” Loomer tagged Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Attorney General Pam Bondi in her post, signaling the gravity of her warning.

The reaction from Loomer’s followers was swift and negative. Common Sense Crusader, one of her supporters, posted, “This would be the absolute worst thing that could happen for the current administration and republicans in general. I agree, there will be no coming back from it. The fact that he didn’t answer with a sharp ‘NO’ is bad enough.”

We’re going to get Maxwell pardoned before we get Schiff arrested. What is this administration doing? — Jeremy Daily (@jeremywdaily) October 6, 2025

Others echoed similar sentiments. Jeremy Daily expressed frustration, writing, “We’re going to get Maxwell pardoned before we get Schiff arrested. What is this administration doing?” Citizen X added, “Agreed. Just leave that alone. There is just no legitimate, sensible reason to explain to the American people why she’d be pardoned. No good would come from doing that.”

As Trump continues to weigh the possibility of a pardon for Maxwell, the debate within his base continues to grow, with many fearing the political fallout of such a decision.