Trump Denies Epstein Birthday Letter as Congress Presses for More Documents

Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has handed over more files to the House Oversight Committee, including a previously hidden name from Epstein’s infamous 50th birthday book, according to a letter obtained by NBC News. The identity of the unredacted person has not been made public.

In the letter, attorneys for the estate explained they had originally blacked out certain names “out of an abundance of caution to ensure no potential victims are publicly identifiable.” After another review, they said they found one redaction that didn’t meet those criteria. They also turned over one of Epstein’s other address and contact books.

The lawyers, Daniel H. Weiner and Daniel Ruzumna, said they removed names and contact details of women listed under “Massage” sections in New York and the UK to protect possible victims. They noted the Oversight Committee would be allowed to view the original unredacted material.

An introductory letter to a book celebrating Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday, handwritten by Ghislaine Maxwell. (The New York Times)

This marks the second batch of records turned over under a congressional subpoena. The first set included messages collected for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003. Among them was a racy note allegedly signed by Donald Trump. The former president has denied writing it and has filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the letter.

Trump’s attorneys say the note is “nonexistent” and claim “no authentic letter or drawing exists.” Dow Jones, the Journal’s parent company, said it would fight the lawsuit. After House Democrats released an image of the note last week, the White House dismissed the signature as fake, and Trump called it “a dead issue.”

Epstein’s birthday book also included contributions from other big names, such as former President Bill Clinton. Clinton’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but he has long denied visiting Epstein’s private island, where some of the abuse allegedly occurred.

The Oversight Committee has also subpoenaed the Justice Department for its full investigative files on Epstein. He died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The move came after Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel backed away from promises of greater transparency. Instead, they released a short memo in July confirming that Epstein’s death was a suicide, that no one else would face charges, and that no more information would be shared.

Trump Fights Back as Epstein Birthday Note Surfaces in New House Probe (Photo by Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images)



That memo ignited backlash from Trump supporters, who accused the government of hiding evidence. The committee responded by demanding the Justice Department’s files. So far, the department has turned over 33,000 of an estimated 100,000 pages. Democrats on the committee say most of what has been delivered was already public and are pushing for the rest of the material to be released quickly.

The controversy shows no sign of fading. With Epstein’s estate now producing previously hidden documents and Trump suing over a note tied to the late financier’s world, the Oversight Committee’s investigation is keeping the story alive nearly four years after Epstein’s death.