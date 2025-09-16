Aaron Phypers Accuses Denise Richards of Lying About Abuse to Block His Spousal Support Request

Aaron Phypers is firing back at Denise Richards, saying she’s lying about him being abusive just to keep him from getting spousal support. In new court documents obtained by TMZ, Aaron responded to Denise’s request for a domestic violence restraining order and wrote, “I believe this entire domestic violence proceeding is merely a ruse to try to cut me off from being able to obtain spousal support.”

Aaron filed for divorce in July and asked for spousal support. Denise then accused him of domestic abuse, which he has repeatedly denied. When she filed her response to the divorce petition, Denise also asked for spousal support from him and urged the court to block any chance Aaron could receive support from her.

Aaron claims he doesn’t have any income and believes Denise is trying to “harass” him with her financial demands. “She is the one who has income and she should be paying support to me,” he said in the documents.

Aaron Phypers Accuses Denise Richards of Lying to Block His Spousal Support (Robin L Marshall/Getty)

He also argues that Denise is not actually afraid of him, claiming he has proof she won’t stop calling him, which he says shows she’s the aggressive one. Aaron accuses her of harassing him and even claims she put an AirTag tracker on his car to keep tabs on him.

Aaron brought up an August incident when police were called to his parents’ home, where he had been staying. He says Denise lied about showing up to pick up dogs, insisting there was no space for the pets in her Corvette. He also accused her of smashing his cell phone and then lying about it.

Aaron denies her claim that he took her laptop and phone. Instead, he says he only photographed a screen she left open that contained messages with a man he claims she was planning to have an affair with. He says other images Denise accused him of taking from her computer were actually photos he shot while acting as her primary photographer for her OnlyFans account.

To top it off, Aaron added a jab about her personal habits, saying, “Denise has extremely messy living habits, so it is not a surprise when she cannot find things.”