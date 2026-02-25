“You Killed Americans!” Democrats Shout Down Trump During State of the Union

President Donald Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address on Tuesday night turned into a heated exchange with Democratic lawmakers, especially over immigration policy and enforcement, leading to one of the most tense moments of the speech.

The clash began when Trump took aim at what he called the need to end “sanctuary cities” and criticized lawmakers who oppose stricter immigration controls. That drew a sharp reaction from members of the House, particularly Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, both vocal critics of Trump’s immigration policies.

At one point during the debate, Trump’s comments about his immigration agenda triggered panic and protest from some representatives. That prompted Omar to shout, “You have killed Americans! You should be ashamed!” on the House floor, accusing the administration of putting lives at risk through its enforcement operations.

Tlaib echoed Omar’s remarks moments later, saying, “We saw the videos too… you are killing Americans,” in reference to recent controversial shootings by federal agents.

Trump: You should be ashamed of yourself!

The debate over immigration and enforcement tactics has been inflamed by a series of fatal shootings in Minneapolis earlier this year in which two U.S. residents, Alex Pretti and Renée Good, were killed by federal agents during an immigration operation. Videos of the incidents fueled intense criticism of the administration’s strategy, with many lawmakers and community leaders calling for investigations and accountability.

During the State of the Union, Rep. Norma Torres held up a sign featuring photos of Good and Pretti as part of her protest against the administration’s enforcement tactics. The deaths in Minneapolis became a focal point for Democratic criticism in Washington, with many arguing that such outcomes illustrated the human cost of aggressive immigration policy.

Trump, for his part, defended his approach and blamed Democrats for what he described as disorder related to immigration, arguing that stronger enforcement is necessary for national security and public safety. He also highlighted broader themes in his speech, including economic growth, job creation, and national achievements.

Trump: You should be ashamed of yourself!



Omar: You have killed Americans! You should be ashamed!

The confrontations on the House floor reflected the deep divide in American politics over immigration policy. While Trump used his address to outline his agenda ahead of the midterm elections, Democratic lawmakers made it clear they view some of his policies as harmful and out of step with their priorities.

The tense moments and emotional responses underscored how immigration enforcement, particularly when it leads to fatalities or community harm, continues to be a flashpoint issue in U.S. politics, influencing both public debate and legislative battles.

