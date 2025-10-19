‘Two Bullets to the Head’: Virginia Attorney General Debate Turns Heated as Miyares Confronts Jones Over Leaked Texts

The race for Virginia attorney general turned fiery Thursday night as Republican incumbent Jason Miyares and Democratic challenger Jay Jones clashed in their first and only debate. The showdown came after a string of violent text messages sent by Jones were leaked, sparking outrage and turning the down-ballot race into one of the most-watched contests in the country.

The texts, sent to a Republican delegate, included a shocking message where Jones wrote that former Virginia Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert should get “two bullets to the head.” Miyares wasted no time confronting his opponent over the messages, quoting Abraham Lincoln in his opening remarks: “Character is what you do in the dark when no one is watching. But now we know what he (Jones) was doing in the dark”, reported NBC News.

Jones didn’t try to deny it. “Let me be very clear,” he said. “I am ashamed, I am embarrassed, and I’m sorry.” But Jones didn’t let Miyares have the last word. He argued that violent and extreme rhetoric exists on both sides of politics, pointing directly at former President Donald Trump, reported The Independent.

“What about when Donald Trump used incendiary language to incite a riot to try to overturn an election here in this country?” Jones said. “You haven’t said a word. I’ve taken accountability for my mistakes. It’s time you take accountability, too.”

The debate underscored how tense and personal the attorney general’s race has become. While other statewide races in Virginia have seen their momentum fade, this one has only intensified. Last week, the controversy over Jones’ texts even spilled into the governor’s race when Democratic nominee Abigail Spanberger refused to say whether she still supported him, telling moderators it was “up to the voters to decide.”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Throughout the debate, Miyares framed the issue as a matter of trust and judgment. He pointed to Jones’ 2022 reckless driving conviction as further evidence of poor decision-making. “Jay, if you were to apply to be a line prosecutor, you would not pass a background check,” Miyares said.

Asked how voters could trust him after the texts, Jones admitted, “I made very great mistakes,” but insisted that he’s taken responsibility and learned from them.

Jones also tried to shift the focus back to policy, saying Miyares had failed to stand up to Trump when it mattered. “Jason hangs out with Donald Trump at MAGA rallies,” he said. “I will see Jason Miyares and Donald Trump in court as your next attorney general.”

The two men also sparred over state legal issues, including enforcement of Virginia’s clean energy laws and protections under the Human Rights Act. But much of the night circled back to character and accountability.

When asked whether they viewed the attorney general’s office as political or legal, Jones was quick to answer. “It’s clearly a legal one, and that’s exactly why we have to hold the president accountable, go after Donald Trump and the bad actions of this administration,” he said.

Miyares disagreed, casting Jones as a partisan fighter. “Jay Jones wants fights in Washington,” he said. “He’s running for the wrong office.”

The debate ended with the same intensity it began — two men locked in a political brawl where every word, and every text, could decide who becomes Virginia’s top lawyer.