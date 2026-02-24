Robert De Niro Gets Emotional Over Trump’s Presidency: ‘He’s Destroying This Country’

Robert De Niro has long been outspoken about his disdain for former President Donald Trump, and in a recent interview, his emotions were clearly visible as he expressed his deep concerns about the state of the United States under Trump’s leadership.

During an appearance on MS NOW with Nicolle Wallace on Monday, De Niro didn’t hold back. “The story is our country, and Trump is destroying it, and who knows what his reasons are, but it’s sick, it’s fucked up,” De Niro said. “We have to save this country.”

As the conversation progressed, the actor became visibly emotional when Wallace asked why he always takes a moment to thank those who work for him during awards shows. His voice began to crack as he responded: “You have to lift people up.” He continued, “You have to bring them together. You can’t divide people, you can’t win that way.”

The mood shifted as De Niro circled back to discussing Trump’s impact on the nation. “It’s a no-win situation, and look what we have, look who we have there, it’s almost like a destiny to have this thing there, destroying… attempting to destroy this country and maybe not even understanding why. So it’s up to us to protect the country,” De Niro said.

The moment was charged with emotion, prompting Wallace to remark, “You weren’t supposed to make me cry,” before acknowledging the critical juncture the U.S. faces “one way or the other,” a reference to the nation’s democratic future. She directly asked De Niro if he believed the country was headed in the wrong direction.

While De Niro couldn’t provide a clear answer, he was firm in his belief that action was necessary. “All I know is people have to resist, resist, resist,” he said. “There’s no easy way. It’s not going to come to you easy. You know, there’s a time when you know in your own life and your own survival, you better do this. You better jump and run through the fire because if you don’t run through the fire, you’re not getting out, and that’s what we have to do.”

De Niro, who has consistently criticized Trump, elaborated on his stance during an interview last May. “The man is a bully, and you can’t let bullies win. If a bully comes for your lunch money on Monday, he’s going to ask for more on Tuesday. You have to stand up. And I wouldn’t want to look at myself if I didn’t,” De Niro told The Guardian.

