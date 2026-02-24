Prince Andrew, also known as the Duke of York, reportedly enjoyed a private naked massage at Buckingham Palace, all funded by a cheque from the Royal Family’s Coutts account. The session, which took place in June 2000, was arranged after Andrew’s friend, Ghislaine Maxwell, recommended the professional masseuse Monique Giannelloni.

Giannelloni shared the details of the incident in an interview with The Daily Mail, explaining that she was waved through security and escorted directly to Andrew’s room. “I got to the room and Andrew was stood there in a robe,” she recalled. “After saying ‘Hello’, he disappeared to the bathroom and came back in the nude.”

Giannelloni, who had been introduced to Andrew through Maxwell, said she was initially embarrassed but had no issues during the massage, noting that the Duke was “very nice and very gentlemanly.” She added, “I can’t actually say anything bad about Prince Andrew in my experience on that day. I only massaged him once.”

A £75 invoice from Giannelloni was provided, showing that Buckingham Palace paid for the massage, with the payment made from the Royal Family’s Coutts account. The timing of the massage is significant, as it occurred just months before Andrew’s appointment as the UK Trade Envoy in 2001, a role he held until his resignation in 2011 due to his association with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Giannelloni also discussed how she was introduced to Andrew through Maxwell, who had obtained her contact details. The masseuse recalled an awkward situation during an earlier visit with Maxwell, when she and Epstein were discussing purchasing an island, which she found very strange.

The revelations come amid a broader scandal involving Andrew’s use of public funds for luxury expenses during his time as trade envoy. Whistleblowers claim that Andrew’s lavish spending, including massages, flights, and hotels, was quietly paid for by taxpayers, contradicting Buckingham Palace’s previous statements that Andrew covered all personal expenses during official trips.

These new allegations add to the growing list of controversies surrounding Andrew’s relationship with Epstein, with the disgraced royal currently under investigation for misconduct in public office.

