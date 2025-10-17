MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace didn’t hold back Thursday after learning that former national security adviser John Bolton had been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges tied to handling classified national defense information.

On her show, Deadline: White House, Wallace accused President Donald Trump of weaponizing the federal government to punish his critics. “We’re talking about the treatment of critics through the prism of the rule of law, because Donald Trump has now crossed that rubicon,” she said. “The list of enemies is so long that, if we’re in month nine and he’s checked off three, where are we heading?”

The indictment of Bolton follows recent charges against two other well-known Trump critics: former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. The news has fueled growing concerns that the legal system is being used for political revenge.

“Don’t Do It” MSNBC Guests Warn After Trump Critics Like Bolton Face Indictments (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Wallace reminded viewers that Bolton had long been outspoken about his opposition to Trump, often questioning his fitness for office. She noted that the latest indictments come after months of the president publicly targeting those who have defied him, reported The Wrap.

Her panel of guests shared her alarm. Joining Wallace were former Homeland Security official Miles Taylor, New York Times Justice Department reporter Glenn Thrush, and former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann. They each warned that the indictments sent a dangerous signal to anyone considering speaking out against the president.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

“This is sending a message of ‘Don’t do it,’ because in the future, this can be the result,” Weissmann said. “If you don’t want to get indicted, put your head down and don’t do your job.”

“The List of Enemies Is So Long” Nicolle Wallace Warns Trump’s Indictments Are Just Beginning (MSNBC)

He added that the message inside government circles was just as clear: “Do not go out and say anything that is derogatory, particularly if you are on the inside. You must be loyal.”

Miles Taylor, who once publicly broke with Trump while serving in his administration, agreed that the indictments represented more than just a legal issue—they were part of a pattern. “We’re watching the justice system being used as a weapon,” he said. “It’s about intimidation and control.”

Bolton’s indictment marks another chapter in his complicated relationship with Trump. The two men once worked closely during Bolton’s tenure as national security adviser, but their falling out was sharp and public. Bolton later accused Trump of putting his personal interests ahead of national security and questioned his competence in office.

Neither Trump nor his legal team commented immediately on the charges against Bolton. But the news has sparked outrage across political circles, with critics warning that targeting high-profile opponents could have chilling effects on democracy and free speech.

As Wallace wrapped up the segment, her tone turned reflective. “This isn’t just about one man or one case,” she said. “It’s about what kind of country we want to be if political payback becomes a tool of government.”