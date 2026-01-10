MAGA Supporters Attack ICE Protesters as More Than 1,000 Rallies Demand Justice for Renee Good

As protests erupt across the country following the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good, MAGA supporters online are sounding off—and they’re not holding back.

Over 1,000 rallies are set to take place this weekend in response to the death of Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who was shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross. The protest movement, dubbed “ICE Out For Good,” has been organized by progressive groups including Indivisible, one of the same organizations that led the massive No Kings protests that mobilized over 5 million people nationwide.

But while progressive voices are championing the demonstrations, the MAGA crowd is fuming online.

“No kings, free Palestine, my body my choice, BLM, same thing with all the insufferable people,” wrote a user named Vanessa, a self-identified MAGA supporter with more than 12,000 followers on X. “They have no clue what they want, just going with the bs that they’re fed like good little sheep. It’s exhausting.”

Another MAGA supporter going by “J,” who calls himself a “patriot” and “3X Trump voter,” also took to X to criticize the protests. “The cause never matters they just want an excuse to rage cause they were told too,” he wrote Saturday. “It never ends!”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

And they weren’t alone. A user known as “Native Florida Patriot,” who describes himself as a conservative and “anti-communist,” claimed in a post, “That is all liberals do when not in power. They just protest, protest, protest & create chaos.”

The name “ICE Out For Good” is a direct reference to Renee Good, whose death on Wednesday has sharply divided public opinion. The Trump-aligned right has been quick to defend the ICE agent involved, Jonathan Ross, a veteran of the Iraq war, insisting the shooting was justified. On the other hand, critics and human rights advocates are calling for Ross to be charged with murder.

The protests come at a time of growing political polarization around immigration enforcement and the role of ICE in American communities. While thousands are hitting the streets demanding accountability and change, the backlash from the right shows just how fractured the national conversation has become.