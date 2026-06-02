Sabrina Carpenter granted restraining order against alleged stalker after Hollywood Hills incident

A Los Angeles County court has granted pop star Sabrina Carpenter a temporary restraining order against a 31-year-old man she alleges attempted to force his way into her Hollywood Hills home and had been stalking her for weeks, according to court documents reported by TMZ.

The order, issued on Monday, prohibits William Applegate from coming within 100 yards of Carpenter, her sister Sarah Carpenter, and Sarah’s partner, who also reside at the property.

The restraining order also extends to Carpenter’s workplace and vehicle and bars Applegate from contacting, harassing, intimidating or stalking her.

Carpenter filed the civil harassment restraining order request on Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

In her declaration, she alleged that Applegate’s behaviour escalated on May 23 when he went to her front door and attempted to force it open, following earlier incidents of alleged surveillance dating back to at least April 20.

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(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG)

“His pattern of stalking, trespassing, and surveillance has caused me severe and ongoing emotional distress, and I am in fear [of] what he may do if he is not restrained by his Court,” Carpenter wrote in her statement.

Court filings state that a security guard confronted Applegate during the May 23 incident, after which he allegedly struck the guard and refused to leave, claiming he knew Carpenter and that she was expecting him. Authorities described this claim as “outrageous and entirely false.”

A detective involved in the case said images from a Ring security camera showed Applegate at the property and that he continued returning to the neighbourhood after a trespassing arrest, allegedly engaging in what Carpenter described as “deliberate surveillance.”

The court has scheduled a further hearing for June 18 as prosecutors consider potential charges related to the incident.