Dua Lipa and Callum Turner wedding spark online celebration of rom-com-like love story

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa’s wedding celebrations in London have prompted widespread reactions online, with many highlighting the couple’s origin story as resembling a romantic comedy.
Fans revisited Turner’s comments about how the pair first met, with attention focused on their shared experience of reading the same book.
Turner previously explained that their connection began when they realised they were both reading Trust by Hernán Díaz.
The quote circulated widely among fans during the London celebrations, with social media users describing the moment as unusually fitting for a real-life romance.
One reaction stated, “I knew they were endgame the moment I found out that Dua Lipa met him because of a book. the fact that they were literally on the same page feels like something straight out of a rom-com.”
Another fan wrote, “they were literally on the same page from day one. I’m crying😭😭”. Meanwhile, another fan joked about her fairytale life being too perfect.
The couple’s relationship has been closely followed since it became public, with the London wedding celebrations drawing attention to their early connection and shared literary moment.