Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s adviser quits after almost 10 years

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have paid tribute to their long-serving chief adviser, praising his “stellar support” after he announced he is leaving his senior role in Los Angeles and returning to the UK. James Holt is stepping down as executive director of the Archewell Foundation after several years working closely with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He will, however, continue to collaborate with the couple as the charity transitions into a new structure under the name Archewell Philanthropies. Announcing his departure, Holt said: “Working with Prince Harry and Meghan has been one of the great privileges of my career.”

His professional relationship with the couple began in 2018, when he joined the communications team at Kensington Palace as a media adviser. After the Sussexes stepped back from royal duties and moved to California, Holt followed them to Los Angeles, becoming executive director of their newly formed charity in 2021.

In a statement, the Duke and Duchess said: “James has been a stellar support for us for nearly 10 years. His enthusiasm and talent in overseeing our philanthropic endeavours have been extraordinary. “As James moves his young family back to the UK, we are proud that he will continue to guide various humanitarian trips for us overseas through Archewell Philanthropies.”

Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

In his full farewell message, issued by the couple’s PR team, Holt reflected on a wide range of projects, from early work supporting mental health initiatives for British soldiers to more recent humanitarian efforts in Gaza. “From my first project with Prince Harry eight years ago to improve mental health support for soldiers in the British military, to our recent work helping injured children in Gaza, he has consistently challenged me to think bigger about how we can make a difference,” he said.

He also spoke warmly about Meghan Markle, adding: “From the moment I met Meghan, I recognised a kindred spirit – someone who finds joy even in difficult moments and connects authentically with people regardless of circumstance.” Holt said that supporting families affected by online harm had been the most meaningful work of his career.

“After five incredible years in Los Angeles, it’s time for my family to return to London,” he said, adding that he would pass responsibilities to the new leadership team “with immense pride and optimism”. The news follows another high-profile departure. Just days earlier, the Sussexes’ chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, announced she would step down after less than a year, saying she plans to pursue “a new opportunity” in 2026. Her exit reportedly marks the 11th publicist to leave the couple’s employ in five years.

Mr Holt with Prince Harry in the Heart of Invictus Netflix series, which focused on the Invictus Games and its competitors

