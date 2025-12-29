DOJ documents reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s amazon purchases from 2014 to 2019, including schoolgirl uniforms and full-body dresses

Newly released federal records have shed troubling light on the private online shopping habits of Jeffrey Epstein, offering a stark look at behavior experts say aligns with predatory patterns. The documents, made public as part of a large disclosure by the Department of Justice, include more than 1,000 online purchase receipts spanning from 2014 to 2019.

According to records reviewed by The New York Post, Epstein made at least 1,006 purchases through Amazon, ordering items that ranged from children’s clothing to sexual devices and costumes linked to authority and incarceration. Experts say the combination of items is particularly disturbing when viewed as a whole.

Among the most alarming purchases were four regulation-style girls’ school uniforms delivered to Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse in 2018. The order included full-body dresses, twill girls’ shorts, and a pleated skirt from Tommy Hilfiger. Just days after Christmas that same year, Epstein also ordered a $61.50 Sonic prostate massager marketed for “home use prostate health.”

Jeffrey Epstein, seen in an undated photo released by the late-financier’s estate to the House Oversight Committee and made public on Dec. 18, 2025. (House Oversight Committee)

Relational trauma psychologist Desiree Nazarian said the juxtaposition of these purchases raises serious red flags. “The presence of these child-coded items alongside these sexual tools is so clinically alarming,” she said. Nazarian described the shopping history as a revealing window into Epstein’s psychology, pointing to recurring themes of dominance, coercion, and control.

“Everything on this list is really common in predatory profiles. It’s marked by coercion, entitlement, dominance, and control of narrative,” she said.

Some of the items records show Epstein purchased from Amazon include snacks, binoculars and books. (Photo by Jack Forbes / NY Post)

Additional purchases included Vagifirm all-natural vaginal tightening pills ordered in April 2017, a product marketed as enhancing lubrication, libido, and firmness. In August 2018, roughly ten months before his arrest, Epstein ordered a novelty black-and-white prisoner costume.

He later purchased an FBI costume, combat pants associated with the Israel Defense Forces, sauna hats, and multiple books by Vladimir Nabokov, including Lolita. Nazarian said the costumes in particular suggest a fixation on power dynamics and role reversal.

Epstein purchased a variety of girls uniforms on Amazon. (Photo by Amazon)

“It’s all about eroticized hierarchy, the FBI costume, the tuxedo. It’s role play around dominance, punishment, impunity, it’s like this oscillation between being the authority and staging the persecution,” she said.

The records also show Epstein ordered a tuxedo and accessories in July 2017 and had nine pairs of binoculars shipped to properties in Manhattan, West Palm Beach, and Little Saint James Island. Some of the binoculars were military-grade, with individual prices exceeding $200. Experts say even these details contribute to a broader, deeply unsettling picture revealed by the documents.

