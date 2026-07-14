Nancy Mace says ‘It may have ended my political career’ after Trump split

Rep. Nancy Mace has acknowledged that her break with President Donald Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein files may have brought her political career to an end, following a heavy defeat in South Carolina’s Republican gubernatorial primary.

The South Carolina congresswoman was among a small group of House Republicans who supported a discharge petition last year aimed at forcing a vote on legislation requiring the Department of Justice to release its Epstein-related records, with victims’ identities protected. The measure later cleared both chambers of Congress and was signed into law by Trump.

The dispute appeared to deepen during the state’s race for governor. In May, Trump endorsed Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette instead of Mace. Mace finished fifth in the June 9 Republican primary, leaving questions about what she might do after her current term in the House ends in January.

During an appearance on NewsNation on Monday, host Chris Cuomo asked Mace whether she would enter the special election process for the Senate seat left vacant by the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“Will you run in the special election?” Cuomo asked.

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Mace did not give a direct answer.

“My focus right now is focusing on South Carolina.”

(Tracy Glantz/Getty)

The Senate vacancy has already triggered a fast-moving political process. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to serve temporarily until a newly elected senator takes office. A Republican special primary is scheduled for Aug. 11, with a possible runoff on Aug. 25. The eventual Republican nominee is expected to face Democratic nominee Annie Andrews, a physician, in the Nov. 3 general election.

Cuomo then raised Mace’s “righteous break” with Trump over the Epstein records and asked whether the dispute could damage her prospects if she pursued the Senate seat.

“But could that be enough to ruin your chances?” he asked.

“It may have ended my political career, Chris,” Mace replied.

“You said it,” the host responded.

Mace said she remains comfortable challenging members of both parties and described herself as someone who enjoys “calling out Democrats and Republicans alike.” However, she also admitted that her poor showing in the governor’s race would be an important factor in any future decision.

“I got my butt beat in the governor’s race, ok? So, you know, those are all things that you sort of weigh.”

Mace has not formally announced a Senate campaign, and her comments suggest she is still considering the political consequences of both her primary defeat and her disagreement with Trump. Her next move could determine whether she attempts a rapid political comeback or steps away from elected office when her congressional term concludes.