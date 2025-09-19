Search Underway for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl in Prairie County

Authorities in Prairie County are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 13-year-old Jayden Lynn Dorathy, who has been missing for more than a week. The Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to remain alert and report any possible sightings.

Dorathy is described as a white female, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. According to officials, she was last seen walking southbound on Kinley Road on September 9, 2025, around 8 p.m.

At the time of her disappearance, Dorathy was wearing black and white lounge pants along with a black and white hoodie. Investigators say this description has been shared with neighboring counties and surrounding states in hopes of locating her quickly.

The Prairie County Sheriff’s Office stressed that all information, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital to the investigation. “We want to bring Jayden home safely, and we need the help of the community to do that,” a spokesperson said.

Over the past several days, law enforcement officers, volunteers, and search teams have scoured the area near Kinley Road, checking fields, wooded paths, and nearby neighborhoods. Despite these efforts, no confirmed leads have emerged. The Sheriff’s Office has also been in contact with state authorities to expand the search.

Residents are encouraged to remain watchful in their daily routines. Officials have requested that property owners check barns, sheds, and other outbuildings for any sign that Dorathy may have taken shelter. Drivers in the area are also asked to be cautious and keep an eye out for anyone matching her description.

Friends and family of Dorathy have joined the appeal, sharing her photo and information on social media in an effort to spread awareness. Community members have organized small search groups and prayer gatherings, emphasizing their determination to see her return home safely.

While investigators say there is currently no evidence of foul play, they remain concerned given Dorathy’s age and the length of time she has been missing. The Sheriff’s Office has reiterated that time is critical in cases involving children.

Anyone who has seen Jayden Lynn Dorathy or who may have relevant information is urged to contact the Prairie County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 870-256-4137. Tips can be shared anonymously, and officials emphasize that community cooperation is essential.

As the search continues, authorities remain hopeful that with the help of the public, Dorathy will be found and reunited with her family.

