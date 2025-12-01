Search Underway for 24-Year-Old Virginia Woman Missing After Early-Morning Hike

Authorities in Chesterfield County, Virginia, are searching for a 24-year-old woman who vanished after telling her family she planned to hike in the mountains to watch the sunrise. Police say the search has expanded across multiple jurisdictions after attempts to locate either the woman or her vehicle have so far been unsuccessful.

The Chesterfield County Police Department issued an alert at 9:06 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30, for McKenzie Barker. According to officials, Barker was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 27, when she left home. She told family members she intended to go hiking in the mountains, but police say no specific trail or destination is known.

Barker is described as a white woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs roughly 114 pounds. Police said she left wearing a dark-colored jacket and pants, a blue scarf, red shoes, and a light blue backpack.

She is believed to be driving a blue 2016 Mazda CX-3 with a Virginia license plate TMC-3028. Because Barker did not specify where she planned to hike, the search has widened considerably. Investigators have contacted agencies throughout the region, including the Shenandoah National Park Police responsible for Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Those agencies have checked trailheads in their areas, but police say no sign of Barker’s vehicle has been found as of the latest update. A spokesperson for the Chesterfield County Police Department said Barker’s family was unable to offer any additional information that might help narrow down her possible route or destination.

“We believe she was hiking alone,” police told 8News. Officials are asking anyone who may have seen Barker, her vehicle, or anything suspicious in the vicinity of mountain access points to come forward. Even small details, police say, may help guide search efforts.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are urging the public to stay alert while they continue searching across multiple counties and park areas. Anyone with information regarding Barker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

