Michigan Man Shoots Ex-Girlfriend’s Friend Outside Detroit-Area Home

A 22-year-old man in Michigan has been arrested and charged after police say he shot a man who came to help his ex-girlfriend when she noticed him following her from a movie theater.

Authorities identified the suspect as Dominic Michael McBride. Over the weekend, prosecutors charged him with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the Sumpter Township Police Department, officers responded around 11 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 46000 block of Reed Street, about 30 miles southwest of Detroit, following reports of a shooting.

At the scene, first responders found a 40-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds—one to the left side of his upper chest and another that grazed his right cheek. He was transported by Huron Valley Ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Police said the victim lived at the residence but did not release his name, WXYZ reported.

Investigators said the chain of events began earlier that night at the Emagine Theater on Ford Road in Canton Township, roughly 20 miles from the shooting site. There, McBride encountered his ex-girlfriend, who was accompanied by another man. Afterward, police said McBride began following the pair as they drove toward Reed Street.

“The suspect followed the two approximately 18 miles to the residence on Reed Street, at which point the victim, whom the couple had called to notify him of what was occurring, exited the residence, telling the suspect to leave,” the release stated. “After a brief encounter, the suspect allegedly produced a handgun while seated in his vehicle and shot the victim, who was standing in his yard.”

Police said McBride then drove a short distance away and waited for authorities to arrive. He was taken into custody without further incident, and officers recovered a handgun believed to have been used in the attack.

Dominic Michael McBrideMcBride was arraigned before Judge Teresa Arlaina Patton, who set his bond at $500,000. He is scheduled to appear in court again for a probable cause hearing on September 24, court records show.

The victim remains hospitalized, and his current condition has not been released. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing as they continue to gather evidence and witness statements.