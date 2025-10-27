New York Man Strangles Girlfriend and Sets Home on Fire with Her and Their 4-Day-Old Son Inside

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a tragic house fire in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village, where a young woman and her infant son were found dead. Kidane Haile, 30, was arraigned on Thursday after being indicted on one count of Murder in the Second Degree for the death of 29-year-old Kathleen “Katie” Carrig.

Both Carrig and her 4-day-old son, Noah, were found deceased after emergency responders arrived at the scene of the fire at 428 Norwood Avenue on the morning of Saturday, October 18. Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane explained the nature of the charges: “The allegations are that Mr. Haile murdered Kathleen Carrig by strangulation, and that he had done so prior to intentionally starting the fire.

We anticipate that the evidence is going to show that he intentionally started the fire with gasoline.” Keane further mentioned that the cause of baby Noah’s death is still under investigation, but expects the results to be confirmed shortly. Haile was found injured at the scene and was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

He was placed in police custody after being discharged on Wednesday. Investigators confirmed that Haile and Carrig were in a relationship. Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo spoke about the emotional toll the fire took on the first responders, especially given the involvement of such a young child.

“As most of you know, there’s been a heightened awareness about behavioral health and stress within the Buffalo Police Department and the Buffalo Fire Department. Every one of the firefighters there was affected a great deal, especially anytime an infant or a child is involved in a fire. You know, it takes a toll on us,” Renaldo said.

“Our behavioral health team responded to the incident, responded to the scene, and all of our firefighters were made aware of all the help that was available to them.” During a news conference on Thursday afternoon, Acting Buffalo Mayor Christopher Scanlon expressed his condolences and shared a personal connection to the Carrig family.

The family’s apartment building in Buffalo, N.Y. (Credit: Google Maps)

“I can tell you that mine and my family’s connection to the Carrig family dates back prior to my birth, and if my personal experience with the Carrig family is any indication of the type of person that Katie Carrig is, I know that this community has lost one heck of a person,” Scanlon said. Both Scanlon and Keane emphasized that the investigation is still in its early stages and urged the public to remain patient as more details emerge.