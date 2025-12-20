38-Year-Old Wisconsin Man Allegedly Murders Pregnant Girlfriend and Her Dog, Then Sets Home Ablaze

A Genoa man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail following his arrest on homicide charges connected to the death of a woman and her unborn child last month at a north side residence. Matthew R. Sierra, 38, was taken into custody on Tuesday in connection with the death of 27-year-old Alexis K. Pickett and her unborn child.

Authorities say Pickett’s body was discovered inside her home in the 1700 block of Taylor Street after La Crosse firefighters responded to the residence on November 13. Emergency crews were called to the scene that morning, where they ultimately located Pickett deceased inside the home.

Investigators later determined that the circumstances surrounding her death warranted a criminal investigation, leading to Sierra’s arrest weeks later. Sierra is currently being held on three serious felony charges: 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st Degree Intentional Homicide-Unborn Child, and Arson of a building without the owner’s consent, as per reports from Daily Metro News.

Police have not publicly released details about how Pickett died or how the fire was started, citing the ongoing nature of the case. The investigation has involved multiple agencies at both the local and state levels. City of La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron praised the collaborative effort that led to the arrest, emphasizing the complexity of the case.

“This has been a very diligent, comprehensive, and strategic investigation in collaboration with the La Crosse Fire Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal’s Office,” Kudron said. “Our thoughts continue to be with the Pickett family.”

Authorities have not disclosed the relationship between Sierra and Pickett or whether there were previous incidents involving the suspect and the victim. Officials also have not said whether anyone else was inside the home at the time of Pickett’s death. Court records indicate that Sierra remains in custody at the La Crosse County Jail as he awaits further legal proceedings.

Bail conditions and a court appearance date have not yet been publicly announced. The case has drawn attention across the region, particularly due to the unborn child’s death and the arson charge tied to the incident. Law enforcement officials say they will continue to share updates as the case moves through the court system.

Police are not searching for any additional suspects at this time. Investigators have encouraged anyone with information related to the case to contact law enforcement, though officials believe the arrest marks a significant step toward justice for the victims.

As the legal process unfolds, community members have expressed sympathy for Pickett’s family, with local leaders urging patience as the courts handle the case.

