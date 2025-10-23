Man Who Fatally Stabbed Ukrainian Refugee on Train Indicted by Federal Grand Jury

The man accused of stabbing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to death on a Charlotte light rail train has now been hit with federal charges that could lead to the death penalty.

Federal prosecutors announced that 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr. was indicted by a grand jury this week, accused of committing violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation system resulting in death. The charges stem from the shocking August 22 attack that left 23-year-old Zarutska dead in what officials have called one of the most disturbing crimes caught on transit surveillance footage.

Zarutska, who had fled war-torn Ukraine seeking safety and a new life in the United States, was riding the light rail in Charlotte, North Carolina, when she was fatally stabbed. Authorities said the brutal act was captured on camera, and Brown was quickly arrested at the train platform shortly after the stabbing. He was initially charged at the state level with first-degree murder.

“She Escaped War Only to Face This” Ukrainian Refugee Killed on U.S. Train Ride (NewsNation via Charlotte Area Transit System)

In September, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina filed a criminal complaint against Brown, expanding the case into the federal system. His defense attorneys have since requested a mental competency evaluation, asking the court to determine whether he is fit to stand trial, according to ABC News.

Now, with the grand jury indictment handed down on Wednesday, Brown is facing the most serious possible punishment under federal law. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison — or face execution. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Odulio is leading the prosecution on behalf of the Department of Justice.

The federal charges come in addition to the ongoing state case, which also leaves open the possibility of the death penalty. North Carolina prosecutors have not yet made a final decision, but reports from local outlet WBTV say a hearing on that issue has been delayed until April 2026.

“Justice Must Be Served” Man Who Stabbed Ukrainian Refugee Could Face Death Row (AP)

Zarutska’s death stunned both the local community and supporters of Ukrainian refugees across the U.S., many of whom expressed grief and outrage that someone who had survived the horrors of war could be killed in such a senseless act of violence after finding refuge in America.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the stabbing, and Brown’s mental state remains under review. As both state and federal prosecutors prepare their cases, the legal proceedings could stretch on for years. For now, the indictment marks a major step in a case that has horrified Charlotte and drawn national attention.

(Evgeniya Rush/GoFundMe)

Brown remains in custody while awaiting trial, facing two separate legal battles that could each result in the death penalty.