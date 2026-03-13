Columbia Former School Employee Gets 20 Years for Coercing Boy, 11, Into Sex Acts

A Columbia woman who used social media to groom and sexually assault an 11-year-old boy was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in federal prison, a punishment prosecutors say reflects the severity of her “despicable” crimes.

Alyson Cranick, 44, a former administrative assistant for Region 19 schools, appeared in Bridgeport federal court, where U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala handed down the sentence. In addition to the two-decade prison term, Cranick was ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release upon her release from prison, according to David Sullivan, U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Cranick pleaded guilty in November to one count of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. She has been detained since November 2023, when she was initially arrested on related state charges.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Cranick’s exploitation of the child was methodical and persistent. Prosecutors detailed how she first contacted the victim through text messaging and the multimedia app Snapchat before moving their conversations to the online chat platform Discord to avoid detection.

“Several times during the summer and into the fall of 2022 Cranick compelled the minor to leave his house after midnight to meet up with her,” Sullivan said in a news release. “She sexually assaulted the minor victim during these meetups.”

The digital trail of the abuse was extensive. Between July and October 2022, Cranick exchanged more than 4,700 messages with the boy on Discord alone. She was eventually federally charged in July 2024.

Cranick’s position within the Region 19 school district, which serves the towns of Mansfield, Columbia, and Windham, added a layer of betrayal to the case, though the crimes were not committed on school grounds.

The case against Cranick extends beyond the federal charges. She is also facing state charges, including four counts of first-degree sexual assault and five counts of risk of injury to a child. Her legal troubles deepened after her initial arrest in the state case; she was released on bond but was taken back into custody after allegedly contacting a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat, a direct violation of her release conditions.

“This defendant is a predator in the community who used technology as a weapon to manipulate a child,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office said following the hearing. “The 20-year sentence ensures she will no longer be a threat to the children she so blatantly victimized.”

