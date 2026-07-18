Florida woman accused of trashing longtime friend’s apartment and threatening to shoot her

A Florida woman is accused of stalking, threatening and burglarizing a former friend’s apartment with the help of another woman after their longtime relationship deteriorated, according to court records.

Natasha Howell, 26, faces charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, aggravated stalking, writing a threat to kill and criminal libel, Broward County records show.

Her co-defendant, Kassandra Mitiale, 23, is charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, aggravated stalking and criminal mischief involving damage exceeding $1,000. The allegations have not been proven in court.

The alleged victim told investigators that she and Howell had been close since middle school and had grown up together in North Lauderdale. She said they regularly spent time together and that she had babysat Howell’s child.

The friendship reportedly ended around May 2025 for reasons not detailed in the probable cause statement.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

“Since the falling out, Natasha took to social media on multiple occasions and publicly spoke out against [the victim] causing tensions between the two to escalate,” the document states.

On May 11, Howell allegedly posted on WhatsApp, “I bought ya whole information for only $6, now my homeboy gonna run it up.”

Authorities said she later shared the woman’s name and date of birth alongside the caption, “my police boo on it.”

Kassandra Mitiale (Broward County Sheriff’s Office/WPLG)

Two days later, Howell allegedly posted a photograph of herself holding a pistol and shared a voice recording in which she threatened to use it against the woman, according to investigators.

On May 14, Howell and Mitiale allegedly called the woman and “antagonized her and encouraged her to fight” Howell. Howell also allegedly threatened to send Mitiale to the home of the woman’s father.

Authorities said Mitiale later went to the residence, but the woman was not there.

The dispute escalated on May 25, when Howell allegedly pepper-sprayed the woman’s Ring doorbell camera at about 2:05 a.m. Howell and the woman later encountered each other at a nightclub, where they reportedly fought before being separated.

The following day, Howell allegedly posted the woman’s address on Instagram and wrote, “you gotta go.” She later called and said she was “5 min out.”

Security footage allegedly showed two women removing the Ring camera and attempting to kick down the apartment door before the recording stopped.

The woman told deputies that her front door had been forced open and that about $3,000 worth of property had been damaged, including a television, couch, mirror and bathroom supplies.

While deputies were at the apartment, the suspects allegedly called again. Howell reportedly said, “[W]e are not done yet,” and “your boyfriend is next.” Investigators said the exchange was recorded on deputies’ body cameras.

Authorities also cited an Instagram video allegedly showing several people damaging property inside the apartment.

Mitiale was arrested in May and released on bond on June 4. Howell remained listed in the Broward County jail at the time of the report. Future court dates were not immediately available.