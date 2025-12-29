Florida Pastor arrested after alleged sex acts with teen girl in exchange for Vape Pens, says 15 and 50 are just numbers

A Florida pastor faces felony charges after investigators say he engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl, often in exchange for vape pens, and was recorded stating, “15 and 50 are just numbers.”

Kenneth Edwards Jr., a former minister at the Church of the Living God in Delray Beach, was arrested on December 15 on two counts of lewd and lascivious battery. The investigation began after the victim’s mother discovered explicit messages and photos on her daughter’s phone, according to the Palm Beach Post.

According to arrest records, Edwards first approached the girl in a department store, later connecting with her on Instagram. Authorities state their chats quickly escalated to the girl sending nude photos and performing sexual acts with Edwards in the back of his SUV, for which he gave her vape pens.

After the mother contacted police, a detective monitored a call where Edwards, learning the girl was 15, claimed he would never have touched her had he known. But, he then added, “But, I’m willing to do one last chance with you.” He subsequently asked the tenth-grader to perform on camera one more time, leading to his arrest in a sting operation.

During that monitored conversation, Edwards was captured saying, “15 and 50 are just numbers.” Investigators also reviewed messages where the girl asked if he still “wanted it,” to which Edwards allegedly confirmed a meeting for that “one last time, according to South Florida Media.

When interviewed by detectives, Edwards provided a full confession. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office believes there may be additional victims and is urging anyone with information to contact them or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

In Florida, no one under 16 can legally consent to sexual activity. Edwards remains in the Palm Beach County Jail.

