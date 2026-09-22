Dolly Parton’s nephew reportedly removed from security role at her properties

Dolly Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver has reportedly been removed from his longtime role overseeing security at the late singer’s properties, according to TMZ.

Seaver and his security company, SAPS, were reportedly sent a notice on September 16 informing them that their services were no longer required.

His team was allegedly asked to leave Parton’s properties immediately, including her primary home in Nashville, museum and warehouse.

According to the report, a new security company has since replaced Seaver’s team. Seaver was reportedly told that his removal from the security services would not affect his personal interest in Parton’s estate.

A representative for SAPS told TMZ that the company was “dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions” taken by the executors of Parton’s estate following her death.

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(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty)

“We remain unshakably resolved to fulfil her final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much,” the spokesperson added.

Seaver is the son of Parton’s sister Cassie and had worked as her head of security for more than two decades. His father, Larry, previously held the position.

Following Parton’s death at the age of 80 on August 25, Seaver was responsible for announcing the news in a video posted to her official Instagram account.

“As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now,” Seaver said.

“It is an honour, an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus.”