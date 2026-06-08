Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour photos spark fan concern about her appearance

Ariana Grande’s return to the stage for her first major tour in seven years has been met with both excitement and renewed public discussion about her appearance following the opening night of her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

The singer launched the tour at Oakland Arena in California on June 6, marking her first concert tour since 2019.

While many fans celebrated the long-awaited comeback, photos and videos from the performance quickly prompted online debate about Grande’s visibly slim frame.

During the show, Grande became emotional as she addressed the audience and reflected on reconnecting with fans after several years away from touring.

“I missed you,” she told the crowd. “It’s great to see you.”

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“This is very overwhelming, so thank you so much for all of your love,” she added.

The concert also featured a light-hearted moment during a performance of “Thank U, Next”, when Grande appeared to joke about her previous marriage to Dalton Gomez. The couple finalised their divorce in March 2024 after three years together.

i really wanted to go into this tour loving everything…. but she just looks SOOOOO concerning….. i’m genuinely appalled…. i truly hope ariana is okay pic.twitter.com/IyWsY3VWtI — ❄️ (@imperfectfordre) June 7, 2026

However, social media reaction largely shifted towards discussion of the singer’s appearance. Some users expressed concern, with comments including, “She’s basically bones, it’s concerning since the Wicked movie,” and “She’s just skin and bones rn (no shade) this really isn’t normal.”

Others criticised the continued scrutiny, arguing that public commentary on Grande’s body had become excessive. One supporter wrote, “Can we please normalize letting people just exist? This constant analysis of every single photo is honestly just exhausting.”

The debate echoes similar discussions that emerged during the promotion of Wicked and other recent public appearances.

Grande has previously addressed speculation about her health, stating in 2023: “The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body.”

She also urged people to avoid making assumptions about others, saying, “I think in today’s society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all — commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health.”