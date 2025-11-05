Prince Andrew’s Friends Accused of Committing “Criminal Offense” by Former Crown Prosecutor Nazir Afzal

Friends of Prince Andrew have come under scrutiny after a former chief crown prosecutor claimed their efforts to support the disgraced royal could amount to a criminal offense.

Nazir Afzal, the former chief crown prosecutor for the North West of England, made the comments during an interview with Channel 4 News, suggesting that those assisting Andrew may be guilty of “misconduct in public office.”

“People are doing favors for people in power, and that’s misconduct in public office, and that’s a criminal offense,” Afzal said, adding that the situation reflects the broader issue of privilege and accountability within the British establishment.

Afzal’s remarks referred to ongoing concerns surrounding Prince Andrew’s treatment following the scandal linked to his association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. He argued that Andrew’s allies, who continue to extend personal and institutional support, could be overstepping legal and ethical boundaries.

Photo by Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

“There’s so much here that requires looking at, and it beggars belief that nobody’s doing that,” Afzal continued. He said the renewed public debate around the Duke of York’s conduct shows that “public opinion still feels he hasn’t been held to account properly.”

“The only thing that’s changed is he’s moved house and he’s no longer a prince. He hasn’t really had to explain himself,” he added, emphasizing that the royal’s accountability remains unresolved despite his fall from grace.

Afzal also discussed the role of the monarchy in managing the ongoing controversy. “Finally, the Palace has got to grips with this scandal. The King felt he needed to act,” he said. “People were asking bigger questions now about the monarchy, its purpose, its finances, and they kind of wanted to shut that story down. So Andrew, basically, has been thrown under the bus to save the rest of them.”

The former prosecutor’s statements come amid renewed criticism of Andrew’s continued comfort and financial stability despite being stripped of his royal duties and titles.

Prince Andrew, the father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, relinquished his public roles and military honors in 2022 after reaching a legal settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault — allegations he has consistently denied.

Since stepping back from royal life, Andrew has kept a low profile, residing at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, though reports suggest King Charles has pressured him to relocate. Afzal’s comments have reignited debate over whether the Duke of York has faced true consequences for his actions — and whether his friends’ loyalty has crossed into unlawful territory.