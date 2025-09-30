BCA Warns Missing Girl Is “At High Risk” After Leaving Maplewood Program

Authorities in Minnesota are urgently searching for a 15-year-old girl who vanished after leaving a residential treatment program in the Twin Cities late Friday night.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an endangered missing person alert Monday for Olivia Nave, describing her as being at “high risk of re-victimization.”

Officials say Nave left her treatment program in Maplewood around 11:30 p.m. on September 19, just hours after police had returned her following a previous runaway attempt earlier that same evening, reported CBS News.

“High Risk of Re Victimization” Minnesota Teen Missing After Escaping Treatment Center (Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)

The BCA shared in its alert that Nave has at times claimed she is 19 years old and has a history of being victimized. Because of those circumstances, authorities consider her disappearance particularly concerning.

Nave’s last known location was in the Newport area, and investigators say she also has ties to Champlin. Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a black Buick Enclave with Minnesota license plate ZYV-055, which Nave may be connected to.

The missing teen is described as Asian, 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair streaked with red highlights.

Law enforcement is urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Maplewood Police Department at 651-249-2631 or dial 911.

The alert has shaken residents across the Twin Cities, especially given Nave’s vulnerable status and her repeated attempts to leave supervised care. Families and local organizations are now amplifying the call on social media, hoping that community awareness will lead to her safe return.

Minnesota Alert Issued as Teen Who “Claimed to Be 19” Goes Missing (Getty Images)

For the authorities working the case, time is critical. Each hour that passes increases concern for the teenager’s safety, especially since she’s considered highly endangered.

The BCA is continuing to coordinate with local police departments as they track tips and possible sightings. Their message to the public is clear: even the smallest piece of information could make a difference in bringing Olivia home safely.