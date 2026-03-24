20-year-old arrested after allegedly driving into group of pedestrians in Lexington

A 20-year-old woman from Kentucky was arrested early Sunday morning after police say she drove into a group of pedestrians while intoxicated in downtown Lexington, leaving several people with serious injuries.

According to a police report from the Lexington Police Department, Kaydence Carpenter was taken into custody around 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of Short Street and Mill Street.

Officers were already in the area responding to a disturbance in a nearby parking lot when the incident unfolded. Police say Carpenter was driving with “extreme disregard for human life” when she went over a curb and into a group of pedestrians, striking four people.

Authorities said the victims suffered injuries that were possibly life-threatening. The condition of the victims has not been publicly detailed.

Police say Carpenter was traveling along Short Street in the wrong direction before officers stopped her vehicle. When officers approached her, they reported several signs that suggested she was intoxicated.

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According to the report, Carpenter had watery, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and several emotional signs. Officers also noted the smell of an intoxicating beverage.

Kaydence Carpenter, 20, was arrested in Lexington, KY last night after driving her car into a crowd of people, injuring 4.



Carpenter has been charged with wanton endangerment, assault in the second degree x 5, reckless driving, and operating a motor vehicle while under the… pic.twitter.com/SSWI2f8R2q — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) March 22, 2026

During a search, police say they found both a fake ID and Carpenter’s valid driver’s license. Carpenter was transported to the Fayette County Detention Center, where she underwent a routine sobriety test. The results showed that she was intoxicated and under the legal drinking age of 21, according to police.

She now faces multiple charges, including first-degree wanton endangerment, five counts of second-degree assault, reckless driving, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicating beverage, and allowing a person under 21 to be on premises where an alcoholic beverage was sold.

Authorities have not released additional details about the victims or whether more charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

An online video circulating on social media appears to show Kaydence Carpenter during the incident, though officials have not confirmed its authenticity.

The Lexington Police Department continues to investigate the case.

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