Taylor Swift reportedly considers private investigators after wedding photo leak

Taylor Swift is reportedly considering hiring private investigators to identify whoever leaked photographs from her July wedding to Travis Kelce, after the images left the singer concerned about a possible breach of trust.

According to an insider cited by Star Magazine, Swift suspects someone working at Madison Square Garden or within the event’s production team may have shared the photographs.

“She’s so on edge,” the source said. “The suspicion is that someone working at Madison Square Garden or on the production side shared the pictures, but Taylor wants to be certain, so she’s asking questions of everyone.”

Another source told the Examiner that Swift is not ruling out hiring investigators to establish who was responsible. “She’s not ruling out bringing in private investigators if that’s what it takes to hunt down the culprit who sold them out,” the insider claimed.

Kelce has reportedly been reassuring his wife that the leak does not diminish the memories they made together, although Swift is said to be struggling to move past the incident.

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(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management)

The photographs, reportedly offered a glimpse of Madison Square Garden’s reported transformation for the celebration. The venue was decorated with peach-and-white details, greenery, trees and floral arrangements to create a garden-inspired setting.

The couple had reportedly introduced strict security measures for their approximately 1,000 guests. According to USA Today, invitees were required to verify their identities and sign non-disclosure agreements. Digital invitations were individually watermarked, while guests also had to surrender their phones.

Kelce previously explained the phone policy on his New Heights podcast, “With no phones comes, you know, people not having to be on guard. It makes everyone be in the moment and be present.”