Katy Perry calls Justin Trudeau ‘love of my life’ after Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry has described Justin Trudeau as the “love of my life” while reflecting on the difficult period that followed her split from actor Orlando Bloom.

The singer, 41, discussed the end of her relationship with Bloom and her subsequent romance with the former Canadian prime minister in an interview with People.

Perry and Bloom confirmed in June 2025 that their nearly decade-long relationship had ended.

“It was probably the hardest time,” Perry said of the period following their separation. “My friends were all hanging out back home. I was crying and just feeling far away. But then my angels went to work. They really showed up.”

Perry and Bloom share six-year-old daughter Daisy Dove and had been together on and off for nearly a decade. Their separation came while Perry was several months into her 91-show tour.

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Perry was romantically linked to Trudeau, 54, several months after the split. The pair were first spotted together in July 2025, before their relationship became public following Trudeau’s attendance at one of Perry’s shows. They later appeared together in Paris for Perry’s 41st birthday in October.

Perry now identifies meeting Trudeau as one of the biggest developments to come from her tour. “I got the greatest gift from this tour: I got to meet the love of my life,” she said.

The singer has previously discussed the impact of 2025, describing it as one of the hardest years of her life during the premiere of her concert film at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2026.

She said at the time that some days were “really, really, really hard”, according to Entertainment Weekly.