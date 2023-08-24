Disturbing Video: Woman’s Screams Lead Cops To Horrific Scene

When neighbors, alarmed by a woman’s distressing screams, dialed 911, authorities were met with a shocking scene. The unfolding events, recorded on video, unveiled a blatant disregard for human life by the offender. Fortunately, timely police intervention averted further tragedy.

37-year-old Jonna Wilson visited her former boyfriend’s Kentucky residence to assist him in tidying up their once-shared home. Little did she know of the impending danger. Neighbors, sensing trouble from her screams, alerted the police, who were confronted by a deeply unsettling sight.

On a Wednesday evening around 7 p.m., body cameras from the Louisville Metro Police Department officers showed their struggle to access a Park Hill home due to barricaded entrances. Neighbors provided a ladder, aiding officers to a second-floor window, shattered in Wilson’s desperate attempts to signal for help. Inside, they found a distraught Wilson, her neck chained and locked.

With the chain bolted to the ground, ensuring her confinement, Wilson, in tears, speculated that her ex-boyfriend possessed the key. Resorting to using a hatchet and bolt cutters, the police managed to free her. Disturbingly, prior to this, Wilson had been physically abused, her hair crudely cut with a machete, and her clothes destroyed by the same man who threatened her life.

Authorities cited the offender’s actions, which included depriving Wilson of her clothes and assaulting her, as reflecting “an extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

Post-rescue, in an interview with WDRB, Wilson recounted her harrowing ordeal. She was chained for approximately five hours, with every potential exit sealed. She stressed the grave danger she would’ve faced had the neighbors not acted promptly. Wilson, a mother to a child with the accused, expressed her desire for justice.

Two days later, 36-year-old Moises May, the estranged boyfriend, was apprehended. He faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and domestic violence, with bail set at $100,000.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the grave dangers many domestic violence victims face. It underscores the importance of vigilance and timely interventions. For those facing or witnessing such situations, there’s a slew of resources available, including the National Domestic Violence Hotline and local organizations. Immediate professional intervention can be life-saving.