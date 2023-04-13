A Woman Was Shot by Mom in Murder-Suicide that Killed Her Family Members. She Recently Regained Consciousness

More than a month after the terrible tragedy, the lone survivor of a triple murder-suicide in which numerous Ohio family members perished is rehabilitating at a treatment center, according to sources.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office reported that Samantha Cain was in serious condition as a result of her mother Theresa Cain’s gunshot on February 27, according to the People.

In the family’s home in Ohio Township, Ohio, Cain, 46, is accused of shooting her husband Steven Cain, 50, her children Samantha, 20, and Ethan, 13, as well as her father William Felton, 74, before turning the pistol on herself. The only survivor was Samantha, a student at Northern Kentucky University.

According to the authorities, the shooting happened as officers were about to deliver an eviction notice to the family’s door. The Cincinnati Enquirer now claims Samantha has recovered consciousness, citing the sheriff’s office.

Samantha was discharged from the hospital and sent to a rehab center, according to an update posted on her GoFundMe website on March 25. The campaign was created to raise money to aid with medical expenses.

The report states, “Although she is still unable to speak, we are really optimistic since she is already creating facial expressions, can grin, and can even write out phrases.

“All of this is a tremendous step forward that we were skeptical would occur, but have been really optimistic for, and we are grateful for the blessings of God for His Helping to Guide Her Doctors and Samantha Through Her Healing Process.” Family members planned a dinner fundraiser for Samantha earlier this month.

“Samantha is a really kind young lady. She is really caring, “According to WXIX-TV, her friend Selena Miller remarked during the event on Thursday. While she was initially quite timid, she turned out to be a really intelligent person.