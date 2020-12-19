The defendant admitted in court that he “shook her a bit on the floor” but denied prosecution claims that he strangled her.

But the incident had been a final straw for Aneta who threatened to contact the police unless he moved out of the family home, which he agreed to do.

It was the “shame” of this ultimate loss of control of his family that peaked Zdun’s anger and tragically led to the brutal murders of his wife and daughter, the court was told.