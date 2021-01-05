Mum-of-7 with 3 sets of twins inundated with ‘d*** pics’ after posting breastfeeding pics

A mum with three sets of twins is bombarded with lewd messages from breastfeeding fetishists.

Since 2008, Misty Lang has been donating excess breast milk she doesn’t need because she can pump more than 40-ounces in a single sitting.

But unfortunately, this act of kindness has opened her up to an influx of comments from “volume chasers” – people with an attraction to women producing excessive amounts of milk.

Some fake being fathers whose wives need breastfeeding advice – and one even pretended to be a research scientist so they could talk to the 38-year-old.

Misty, a medical student from Seattle, USA, has been offered £3,700 from men who want to feed off her breast milk.

The mum of Alex (12), Lexie (12), Calista (10), Nash (8), Lacie (8), Phoenix (3) and Lana (3), sees these sleazy remarks as sexual harassment.

Misty said: “I’ve had an excess supply of breastmilk since my first twins were born. I was contacted by a breastfeeding fetishist when I decided to donate my milk,” she said.

“These men are ‘volume chasers’ and are attracted to the idea of a woman who makes an excessive amount of breast milk at once. Since I have unusually large breasts and can pump forty ounces in one sitting, I am their wet dream come true.

“I’ve received d**k pictures and requests or demands for topless photos and pumping or feeding videos. There have even been offers of money to breastfeed directly from me.

“A few of these men have gotten creative in an attempt to extract information and photos from me. They pretend to be women or fathers whose wives need breastfeeding help, and one even pretended to be a research scientist.

“I see it as sexual harassment. Breastfeeding or not, no one should receive unsolicited lewd messages and photos from anyone.”

Misty’s response to these messages depends on her mood and the nature of the content.

She tends to block lewd commenters but sometimes reaches out to men to get a better understanding of their motives.

While the mum thinks some of the men have fetishes, others may be seeking an emotional and maternal relationship due to childhood trauma.

She also refuses to let the sexual messages distract her from her mission.

Misty wants to stop the stigma of breastfeeding so shares pictures of her youngest twins, Phoenix and Lana, latched onto her breasts.

The mum, who hopes to become a surrogate in the future to help couples battling infertility, receives plenty of positive comments on her social media pages too.

She added: “During my first pregnancy in 2008, I connected with other mums who were due around the same time as me. I became aware of the agony that people who struggle with infertility suffered and I started looking into surrogacy.

“The timing was never quite right until now. With the size of my family and career plans, having more children isn’t on cards for me, but I can help other people expand theirs.

“I’ve donated hundreds of gallons of breastmilk in the past and found the ability to help nourish another baby and watch them thrive extremely rewarding. The idea of growing an entire baby for another family motivates me to go through with the surrogacy process.

“I have to wait until my youngest twins have been weaned before starting the surrogacy medications as the hormones can be transmitted through breastmilk. They are three but they still rely on breastmilk for naps, night time, some nutrition and immune support.

“My children are all amazing and have their own unique personalities. Some days are challenging but there is so much joy with having seven children and they are learning to work as a team.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my children and would love to help another mother have a larger family too. It’s so rewarding to be able to help others.”