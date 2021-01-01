Grandmother left bleeding on church steps after being kicked and punched in the face

A grandmother has been left with horrific injuries after being attacked outside a church.

Penelope Katsavos was opening the Greek Orthodox Church in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday morning, March 14, when she was viciously assaulted, 7News reports.

A man grabbed the 78-year-old’s shopping trolley, punched her in the face, pushed her over and kicked her while she was on the ground.

As a result, the pensioner suffered bleeding on the brain, a fractured pelvis and wrist, as well as severe bruising that she may never recover from.

The pensioner, who is a carer for her husband Thomas who suffers from dementia, was left helpless.

It is believed that she was left alone, bleeding on the steps outside the church for at least 15 minutes before street cleaners found her and called the police.

The grandmother of six’s trolley was found a short distance away from the church with her phone and handbag inside. No cash was taken.

Her son Evri described the attacker as “gutless”.

He said: “It saddens me to think about the pain that she actually went through.

“It’s just real gutless to hit anyone, let alone an elderly defenceless person.”

Police are treating the assault as a random attack and are seeking information about the offender.

The man behind the attack has been described as having a thin build with dark hair.

He was wearing dark clothing at the time and was last seen heading towards Chapel Street with the trolley.

Penelope has been receiving treatment for her injuries and her son told 7News that they have hope for her.

Her son said: “We know that’s she’s very strong and she makes us all strong as well.”