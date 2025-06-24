12-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing in Mississippi as Urgent Search Begins

A small Mississippi town is on edge after 12-year-old Addison Bates disappeared on Monday afternoon, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward immediately.

Addison was last seen around 3:26 p.m. near Gaines Road and Galyean Road in Corinth, a city located in the northeastern part of the state. Authorities say she was wearing a black shirt and black pants when she was last spotted, and since then, there’s been no confirmed trace of her.

The Corinth Police Department is now asking the public to keep their eyes open and call if they see anything suspicious. “If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Corinth Police Department at 662-287-3377,” officials said in a public release.

The news has quickly spread across local networks and social media, with concerned residents sharing Addison’s photo and details in hopes of bringing her home safely. The urgency is clear, especially considering her age and the sudden nature of her disappearance.

Right now, there’s no word on whether authorities believe foul play is involved, but the community is mobilizing fast. Search efforts and awareness posts are growing by the hour, and the family is hoping someone saw something that could lead to answers.

These kinds of stories hit hard. When a child goes missing, it shakes everyone, especially in smaller towns like Corinth, where folks tend to know their neighbors. It’s that kind of close-knit environment that’s now fueling a widespread effort to track down any clue, no matter how small.

Police haven’t released many more details yet, but they’re taking this case seriously. Law enforcement officials are canvassing the area and following up on any leads. They’re hoping surveillance footage, eyewitness accounts, or tips from the public might shed light on Addison’s movements just before she vanished.

In the meantime, Addison’s family is anxiously waiting for any update. Friends and loved ones are asking people to keep sharing her photo, spreading the word, and staying alert. Every minute counts in cases like this, and the more eyes out there, the better the chances of finding her.

If you’re in the Corinth area or know someone who is, keep a lookout. Check your security cameras, ask your neighbors, and don’t hesitate to contact the police if you think you saw something, even if it seems small.

As of now, Addison Bates is still missing. Let’s help bring her home.

