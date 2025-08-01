The White House revealed on Thursday that a massive new $200 million ballroom will begin construction this September and is set to be completed before President Donald Trump’s term ends in early 2029.

The project marks the first major structural change to the Executive Mansion since the Truman Balcony was added in 1948. It’s also the latest in a series of updates Trump has made since returning to office in January, including redecoration of the Oval Office with gold accents, cherubs, and presidential portraits, as well as the installation of enormous flagpoles on both lawns.

Workers are currently finishing a project to replace the Rose Garden’s grass with stone. For months, Trump has been teasing the ballroom project, mocking past administrations for hosting state dinners in tents. The East Room, currently the largest space in the White House, can only seat around 200 people, which he says is far too small, reported WOWT.

“They’ve wanted a ballroom at the White House for more than 150 years, but there’s never been a president who was good at ballrooms,” Trump told reporters. “I’m good at building things, and we’re going to build quickly and on time. It’ll be beautiful, top, top of the line.”

Trump insisted the addition won’t compromise the historic mansion itself. “It’ll be near it but not touching it and pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of,” he said. “It’s my favorite. It’s my favorite place. I love it.”

The president also cast the ballroom as something that would outlast his administration. “It’ll be a great legacy project,” he said. “I think it will be really beautiful.”

Plans show the ballroom will take the place of the East Wing, offering 90,000 square feet and seating for 650 guests. Offices housed in that wing, including the First Lady’s, will be temporarily relocated during construction. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the wing will also undergo modernization and renovation, stressing that “nothing will be torn down.”

Chief of staff Susie Wiles added that Trump’s real estate background makes him uniquely suited to the project. “President Trump is a builder at heart and has an extraordinary eye for detail,” she said. “We are fully committed to working with the appropriate organizations to preserve the mansion’s special history.”

According to Leavitt, the president and private donors will cover the entire $200 million cost, though she declined to name the additional donors. Renderings of the ballroom have already been released on the White House website. McCrery Architects, a Washington-based firm, will lead the design, with Clark Construction overseeing the build and AECOM handling engineering.

Trump has also set his sights on another update—renovating what he called a “terribly” remodeled bathroom in the Lincoln Bedroom. In an interview with NBC News, he said he wants to restore the bathroom to better reflect its original 19th-century style.

With Trump’s flair for grandeur and his confidence in delivering projects “on time and top of the line,” the ballroom is shaping up to be one of the boldest White House additions in decades.