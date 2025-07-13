Macron’s Flirty Wink at Kate Middleton Stirs Palace Reactions

Things got a little awkward at Buckingham Palace when French President Emmanuel Macron appeared to make a cheeky move during a formal state dinner. Accompanied by his wife, Brigitte Macron, the French leader raised eyebrows after he winked at Kate Middleton, and body language experts are saying the moment was more than just playful.

According to Mirror, President Macron was clearly in high spirits throughout the evening, described as “effervescent as a glass of French champagne” by body language expert Judi James. But while he seemed to be soaking up the glamor of the royal occasion, his wife Brigitte gave off a very different vibe. Judi noted that her body language in that moment was more like “a glass of flat and tepid lemon squash.”

It wasn’t just the wink that had people talking. Macron also greeted Kate with an old-school, gallant gesture — bending to kiss her hand on arrival. Judi said, “Macron has been all charm and smiles, winking at Kate during the banquet dinner and bending to kiss her hand on arrival like a true gallant.” That combination of traditional charm and bold confidence made the moment stand out, especially in such a formal setting.

Meanwhile, the royals seemed to be in good spirits. Despite the serious health issues both King Charles and Kate Middleton have been facing, the atmosphere at the dinner was surprisingly upbeat. “Charles has rarely looked as chipper, chuckling and giggling in a state of fine good humour throughout the evening despite his cancer and despite suffering from one very bloodshot eye,” Judi observed.

William and Kate also brought a lot of warmth and sparkle to the evening. “William and Kate were tactile, flirty, loving and positively glowing, with Kate’s gleaming smile signalling what looked like genuine delight, exuding gracious charm despite her ongoing recovery from illness,” she added.

Kate’s radiant presence and positive energy didn’t go unnoticed, and it’s no surprise that even Macron found himself charmed. But it was the look on Brigitte Macron’s face that told a different story — a mix of unease and possibly a little irritation. The contrast between her reaction and her husband’s animated behavior only added to the viral moment’s buzz.

In a room full of diplomacy, tradition, and carefully crafted smiles, that one wink may have been a bit too bold for some. Still, it was a reminder that even world leaders and royalty aren’t immune to a little real-world awkwardness, especially when the cameras are rolling and the world is watching.