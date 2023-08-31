Jessica Simpson Shares Awkward Parenting Moment with Husband Eric Johnson

The talented 43-year-old pop star and actress, Jessica Simpson, recently shared an amusing family anecdote on ‘Access Hollywood‘. The mother of three – Maxwell, 11, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 4 – candidly spoke about the challenges of maintaining romance in a marriage with children. She humorously recounted a moment when one of her kids unexpectedly walked in on her and her husband, Eric Johnson.

Jessica stressed the importance of keeping the flame alive in a relationship, mentioning the endearing notes Eric leaves for her. However, she also touched upon the inevitable awkward moments that come with parenting older children. “Our kids are growing up. It’s like, they might unexpectedly walk into our private moments. So, we wonder, how do we handle this? Where do we find our moments?”

On being questioned if her kids have ever stumbled upon such a situation, Jessica responded, “It has happened. Both the child and we prefer not to discuss it. Thankfully, my middle child hasn’t had such an experience. I believe he would openly ask, ‘What’s happening here?’”

In previous interactions, Jessica has been open about her relationship with Eric, whom she wed in 2014, praising their deep emotional and physical connection. Speaking with ‘Extra’, she described him as her “spiritual anchor” in their intimate moments.