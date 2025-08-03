Louisiana Woman Dubbed Medicaid Millionaire Busted After Buying Lamborghini While on Benefits

A Louisiana woman accused of living large while claiming government assistance is now facing a fraud charge after investigators say she splurged on a Lamborghini while illegally receiving Medicaid benefits.

Candace Taylor, 35, of Slidell, was arrested Monday and quickly earned the nickname “Medicaid millionaire” from the office of Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, reported WAFB. Authorities say Taylor underreported her income in order to qualify for Medicaid, a program designed to provide health coverage for low-income families.

According to an affidavit, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation began looking into Taylor after the state health department raised red flags. From 2021 through 2024, she allegedly shuffled tens of thousands of dollars between personal and business accounts while consistently bringing in more than enough money to disqualify her from Medicaid.

Investigators discovered that Taylor wasn’t exactly struggling financially. Court documents show she owned six businesses that pulled in more than $9.5 million between January 2020 and December 2024. Her accounts reflected nearly half a million dollars in deposits, with more than $325,000 tied directly to her companies.

Despite that, authorities say she applied for Medicaid multiple times, even using a slightly altered version of her name—first as “Candace Sailor”—to try and qualify. Her initial application in 2019, claiming no dependents and a modest bi-weekly income of $1,900, was denied. Less than a year later, she allegedly reapplied under the same name with inconsistent information about dependents.

Turismo Rentalcars exhibits its Lamborghini Urus at the Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan. 16, 2025.

While cashing in on Medicaid, Taylor was also enjoying the finer things in life. Investigators uncovered $45,086 in vehicle payments to Audi Finance, a $100,000 wire transfer to luxury dealership Tactical Fleet, and a $13,000 debit card payment for a 2022 Lamborghini Urus. Authorities say her spending didn’t stop there—she also withdrew six-figure amounts via cashier’s checks to fund property purchases, plastic surgery, high-end jewelry, and luxury services.

Two months after picking up the Lamborghini, Taylor reportedly tried to renew her Medicaid benefits once again, claiming she earned just $4,000 per month from an unnamed business. What she left out, investigators say, was that she actually owned the business herself.

To make matters worse for her defense, investigators say Taylor wasn’t exactly keeping her lifestyle quiet. Authorities pointed to her social media accounts, where she allegedly flaunted her expensive purchases and lavish way of living, all while collecting benefits meant for struggling families.

Medicaid, which is jointly funded by states and the federal government, is designed to provide health coverage for low-income adults, children, pregnant women, and people with disabilities. Each state has its own eligibility rules, but investigators allege Taylor knowingly misled officials about her finances for years in order to tap into the program.

Taylor is now facing a fraud charge, and prosecutors are expected to highlight the staggering difference between her luxury lifestyle and her claims of financial hardship. What began as a safety net ended, according to investigators, in a Lamborghini parked in the driveway.