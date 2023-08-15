Family Feud Contestant Turned Killer: Timothy Bliefnick Sentenced for Wife’s Brutal Murder

Timothy Bliefnick, previously known for his appearance on Family Feud, has received a life sentence for the heinous murder of his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Rebecca “Becky” Postle Bliefnick met a tragic end on February 23, being shot 14 times by Timothy in her own home. The horrifying discovery of her body was made by her father in the bathroom after concerns rose when she didn’t pick up her children from school in Quincy, a quaint town in western Illinois.

Evidence unveiled by the prosecution painted a grim picture: Bliefnick had premeditated the crime, even resorting to online research to learn about breaking into a house and estimating police response times.

“Mr. Bliefnick, you researched this murder. You planned this murder,” Adams County, Ill., Judge Robert Adrian said as he sentenced the convicted killer on Friday, August 11 Fox News reported.

As the couple was in the midst of a divorce and living separately, court documents from Adams County highlight Rebecca’s fears, evident from her filing for a protective order against Timothy in the previous year.

During the sentencing, Adams County Judge Robert Adrian didn’t hold back his sentiments, asserting, “Mr. Bliefnick, this was no spur-of-the-moment act. You meticulously researched and orchestrated this murder…”

“You practiced this murder… I don’t know how long it took you to do that, but some of those shots were fired while she was lying on the ground. And you did all of that while your children were upstairs at your house, lying snug in their beds. You broke into her house, and you shot her one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 times.”