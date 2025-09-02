Stuart Stevens Says Democrats Should Never Let Republicans Forget Kristi Noem

Former Republican strategist Stuart Stevens believes Democrats have a golden opportunity to counter the GOP, and it begins with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Stevens, who left the Republican Party years ago over Donald Trump and has since been one of his sharpest critics, weighed in after a clip surfaced of Noem making an extraordinary claim.

Speaking without evidence, Noem said, “I do know that LA wouldn’t be standing today if President Trump hadn’t taken action,” referring to anti-deportation protests and insisting that federal troops had saved the city.

Stevens didn’t hold back on X. “This is funny until you think this is the idiot that Republicans entrusted in a key position to protect America,” he wrote. “When I was a Republican operative, we loved to label Dems as unpatriotic. Which is what Dems should do. No Republican who voted to confirm this willfully ignorant fool can call themselves a patriot.”

It wasn’t just a casual remark. Stevens was pointing out that Democrats often shy away from attacking Republicans on patriotism, but he believes they should flip the script. In his view, Noem’s track record makes her a perfect example to use against the GOP.

Noem has become a central figure in carrying out Trump’s sweeping deportation agenda. That role has made her a frequent target of ridicule in pop culture. Comedy Central’s “South Park” even devoted an entire episode to lampooning her. The show ripped into her political style, her tendency to dress in military garb, and the bizarre story of her shooting a puppy, which has followed her for years.

Beyond parody, Noem has also been involved in one of the most controversial cases of Trump’s crackdown. She was at the forefront of efforts to turn Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia into an example after his mistaken deportation sparked outrage across the country. The fallout became so intense that Abrego filed for a gag order against her.

For Stevens, all of this adds up to a political gift for Democrats if they’re willing to use it. He argues that Republicans who backed Noem for such a high-level position can’t credibly claim the mantle of patriotism while standing by someone he calls “willfully ignorant.”

The former strategist has been vocal about what he sees as the Democrats’ reluctance to fight fire with fire. In his mind, the GOP’s willingness to embrace figures like Noem shows a dangerous lowering of standards, and Democrats should make sure voters see it that way.

While Trump’s hold on the Republican Party remains strong, Stevens believes the best way to counter it is to remind Americans who the GOP has put in power, and to make sure the political cost of those choices sticks.

Kristi Noem: "I do know that LA wouldn't be standing today if President Trump hadn't taken action." pic.twitter.com/Ebu74ZmIxH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2025