Slavia Prague goalkeeper’s sickening cuts after Kemar Roofe’s horror kung fu tackle to face

Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar suffered a horrific cut above his eye after receiving a boot to the face from Kemar Roofe.

Rangers star Roofe was handed an immediate red card after clattering into Kolar’s face.

The forward was sprinting into the box to try and collect a long ball, but ended up over-extending his leg and kicking Kolar.

The game was immediately paused and Kolar was treated on the pitch, before being taken off on a stretcher as Roofe was given his marching orders.

His replacement, Matyas Vagner, continued where Kolar had left off and kept a clean sheet to help his side progress to the last 16 of the Europa League.

Prague progressed after an impressive 2-0 win at Ibrox, just the second game Steven Gerrard’s side have lost all season.

The newly-crowned Scottish champions had it all to do after only managing a 1-1 draw in the first leg, and crashed out after failing to find a breakthrough on Thursday night.

Rangers had played 12 games in the Europa League prior to Thursday night, having had to come through the qualification stages of the tournament.

They will now face off against Celtic in the Old Firm Derby in an attempt to continue their unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership.

Roofe wasn’t the only player to be sent off in the Tiel as Leon Balogun saw red late in the second half.

With Rangers trying desperately to get something from the two-legged tie, Balogun received a second red for a tackle on Lukas Masopust.

That offence saw Prague earn a free-kick 25 yards out from goal, which Nicolae Stanciu curled beautifully into the top corner of the goal to compound Rangers’ misery.

Gerrard clearly didn’t take too kindly to the officiating in the game, as he was seen arguing with officials as he walked off the pitch.

But there will be little complaint about Roofe’s red card, especially considering the damage to his face.