Proposals For Separation Within The US Pick Up Major Steam

Fairly recently, an opinion article by USA Today noted that the US is experiencing a bad case of “secession fever.” However, this seems to be primarily manifesting itself in rural areas of the nation. This is unsurprising due to the sharp contrast between “conservative USA” vs. “liberal USA” in rural areas vs. cities.

Rural residents of many states in current day United States want to secede, and this is because they feel that the states they live in are dominated by the more liberal and more populated metropolitan areas.

One example is Buckhead, one of Atlanta’s richest neighborhoods. The terrified residents of this wealthy Atlanta neighborhood are seriously considering breaking away from Atlanta and forming their own autonomous city. This sentiment has in part been caused by a crime wave with murders up to 80 percent so far this year. The neighborhood is upwards of 80 thousand people, and the crime wave is just another reason they are deliberating on breaking away given that they have been considering the separation for years.

The residents say they are “genuinely concerned for their safety,” and the crime wave has made them more determined to break away from the failing Atlanta area and form their own city with its own police force. The community of Buckhead even formed an Exploratory Committee to determine their options, and the Committee told The Wall Street Journal that they no longer feel their lives are protected.

Buckhead, of course, is not alone. In the state of Oregon, there are currently 5 counties who are voting on leaving the state and joining the neighboring red state of Idaho, thereby forming the state of Greater Idaho. In 2020, Oregon has been plagued with Antifa violence and overall degeneracy mostly coming from Portland. An organization called “Move Oregon’s Borders” has confirmed that the initiative to move rural eastern and southern parts of Oregon into Idaho qualifies for a May 18th special election ballot.

Mike McCarter, the President of Move Oregon’s Borders, said in a statement that “Oregon is a powder keg, because counties that belong in a red-state like Idaho are ruled by Portlanders,” he went on to say that Oregon protects “Antifa arsonists, not normal Oregonians, it prioritizes one race above another for vaccines and program money and the school curriculum, and it prioritizes Willamette Valley above rural Oregon.”

Alongside these proposals is another out of the state of Washington. Two Republican Lawmakers in Olympia have introduced a new bill that would split Washington into two states, effectively creating the 51st state which would be called “Liberty.” The reason being is that the state of Washington is very conservative, with the exception of Seattle which is dominating rural Washingtonians political say.

These movements, however, are mild compared to what some Texans are calling “Texit.” Texas Republicans have endorsed legislation that would allow a vote on secession from the United States, essentially changing the face of the country and even the course of the world as we know it. The Chairman of the Texas GOP, Allen West, suggested secession after the Supreme Court ruling not to hear their election lawsuit. Several weeks ago, Texas Republican Kyle Biedermann introduced a bill which allowed Texans to vote on whether to secede from the United States. The bill is called “The Texas Referendum Act,” which simply allows Texans to hold a vote on Texas Independence.

Similarly, a GOP chairman in Wyoming has talked openly of secession after Democrats attempted to impeach Trump for the second time. The Chairman said that he and a number of other Western States are keeping their eye on Texas to see what happens with the referendum. If it succeeds, they may join Texas in secession efforts. There are similar movements in Mississippi, where a Republican called for his state to secede from the Union after Biden alleged victory.

A study in published in February found that one-third of Republicans support secession and that half of Republicans across the former Confederacy (plus Kentucky and Oklahoma) are willing to break off to a newly formed country.

No one should be surprised by this newly renewed enthusiasm for secession among Republicans. The woke culture is simply bringing to the forefront was has been building up in American culture for years. There is an increased sense by many in the population that the nation to which they belong is no longer their home, as it openly rejects them, their ideals, and their culture. Republicans and conservatives are feeling unwelcomed in the national conversation, a conversation largely fueled by mainstream media and all Hollywood TV and film. People want a fresh start, and freedom to have their voices heard. If the trend continues, this separation movement is simply going to grow, and might succeed in the near future.