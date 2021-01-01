Dog Rescuer Couldn’t Stop Crying After She Found Deformed Puppy Wrapped In Blanket

Angela Adan is a dog rescuer, so she sees a lot of sad situations that tug at her heartstrings. She rarely cries for the dogs she rescues, as she wants to remain strong for them. Freddy, however, is a rescue dog that made her openly sob.

Freddy is a tiny pooch that rescuers found under a car. He was turned into rescue organization Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue from Tehachapi, California. Amazingly, the rescue boasts a 99% success rate for adoptions.

The malnourished dog had a variety of health issues, including dental problems and the lack of an epiglottis in the throat. This very important structure prevents fluid from going into the lungs.

Despite her huge medical bills and horrible past, Freddy shone with a bubbly personality. Though Freddy also has a jaw and front leg deformity, she doesn’t let that slow her down.

Freddy’s mom told The Dodo that Freddy taught her to enjoy life in the moment, in this second. Watch this little dynamo who overcomes her obstacles every day in the inspiring video below.