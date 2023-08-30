4 People and Dog Rescued ‘Moments’ Before Sinking Boat Capsized in New Jersey Bay: ‘Fortunate’

The Coast Guard saved four individuals and a dog just moments before their boat overturned near New Jersey’s coast on Sunday, authorities reported.

While close to the Forked River in Barnegat Bay, the 30-foot leisure boat started sinking. A crew from the Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light stumbled upon the vessel in distress, per an official release from the Coast Guard.

The ship turned over shortly after the people were shifted to a 29-foot Coast Guard vessel.

The boat’s owner speculated a loose plug may have caused water ingress, but couldn’t access the compartment to verify, stated Chief Warrant Officer James B. Corbisiero, head of the Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light.

While the names of those rescued remain undisclosed, NJ.com described them as four men.

“The rescue was timely, and I praise our team’s prompt response in assisting these individuals and their pets,” Corbisiero remarked.

Everyone rescued, including the dog, was safely taken to Lanoka Harbor’s marina in New Jersey, and their boat was towed as well.

This event follows a rescue earlier in August when the Coast Guard and other local agencies saved five individuals after their boat overturned near Barnegat Inlet, as reported by MidJersey.News.