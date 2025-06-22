Ohio Bill Could Make Abortion a Crime and Treat Miscarriages Like Murder in Move Against Voters’ Wishes

In a move that’s sparking outrage and confusion, Republican lawmakers in Ohio have introduced a new bill that could make almost all abortions a crime and classify the procedure as homicide. The proposed law doesn’t stop there—it could also have implications for IVF treatments and even some forms of contraception.

The bill, called the Ohio Prenatal Equal Protection Act, was brought forward by State Representatives Levi Dean and Johnathan Newman. If passed, it would recognize legal protections from the moment of fertilization, meaning a fertilized egg would have the same rights as a person. That shift would effectively treat abortion as murder, a direct challenge to a constitutional amendment passed by Ohio voters in 2023, which enshrined abortion rights in the state.

Despite the fact that voters made their position crystal clear, this new legislation is attempting to reverse their decision just a year later. Abortion is currently legal in Ohio up to 20 weeks from fertilization, following that constitutional change.

What makes this bill different from earlier restrictions is that it doesn’t just target providers—it would criminalize people who have abortions. That’s a major escalation. In the past, even the strictest abortion laws in the state avoided penalizing pregnant individuals themselves.

Austin Beigel, president of End Abortion Ohio—the group that helped draft the legislation—insists the bill is straightforward. “It grants personhood to all human beings,” he told Newsweek. According to Beigel, this means “from the moment of fertilization… you have personhood rights.” He added that even embryos used in IVF would fall under this protection, despite the bill not explicitly mentioning fertility treatments.

Abortion rights advocates have slammed the bill as a blatant attack on democracy. Kellie Copeland from Abortion Forward said, “Ohioans spoke loud and clear that we want our access to reproductive healthcare protected, not attacked.” She stressed that this bill would go far beyond abortion by putting access to IVF and contraception at risk too.

Beigel, however, dismissed the will of the voters entirely, saying, “The will of the majority of voters was for something evil.” He added, “We are proud to stand against evil, even when evil is the majority.”

While some anti-abortion groups have backed the bill, others are distancing themselves. Ohio Right to Life and Citizens for Christian, two groups known for supporting bans, are not endorsing this one. Mike Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life, said, “We have never supported criminalizing a woman for having an abortion, and we never will.”

Critics say the bill could also open the door for police to investigate people for pregnancy outcomes, from miscarriages to IVF procedures. “Families and loved ones could be targeted,” Copeland warned, pointing out that Black communities, immigrants, and other marginalized groups are likely to face the worst of it.

Despite Republican control of the legislature, it’s unclear if the bill has enough backing to pass. Only seven lawmakers have signed on as co-sponsors so far. Republican House Speaker Matt Huffman told reporters it’s still too early to know where most Republicans stand on the proposal.